Lpwm LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 301,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.77. 1,517,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,781. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.