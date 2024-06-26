Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 3,645,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,167,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 546,676 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

