Mac Armstrong Sells 7,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00.

Palomar Stock Up 1.0 %

PLMR stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.