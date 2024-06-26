Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

