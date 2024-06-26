Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Up 0.7%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.55 and last traded at $173.96. 237,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,726,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

