Mark Allan Sells 152,106 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.92), for a total value of £949,141.44 ($1,204,035.82).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.18), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($134,506.60).

Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 613.50 ($7.78). 3,034,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,757. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,454.65, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 654.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.24) to GBX 755 ($9.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.25).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

