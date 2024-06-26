Matthew Campobasso Sells 1,651 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $13,488.67. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,301 shares in the company, valued at $443,639.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enfusion by 55.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enfusion by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

