Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. 8,414,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,495. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.