Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of United Maritime stock traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 2.60. 15,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. United Maritime has a 1-year low of 2.01 and a 1-year high of 3.00.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 10.60 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%.
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
