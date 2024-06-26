Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

United Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of United Maritime stock traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 2.60. 15,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. United Maritime has a 1-year low of 2.01 and a 1-year high of 3.00.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 10.60 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

United Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.