Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Down 4%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 25,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 999% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.