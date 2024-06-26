McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at TD Cowen

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

