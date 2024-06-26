McCormick & Company, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

