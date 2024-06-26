Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 220,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 17,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,707,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,883,477. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

