Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 256 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,551,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,918. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

