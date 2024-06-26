Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

