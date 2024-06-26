Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,306,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,931,496. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

