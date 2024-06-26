Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $19,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 621,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,215. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

