Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 2,407,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

