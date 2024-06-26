Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

TSCO stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.00. 1,454,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

