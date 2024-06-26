McNamara Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 277,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,963. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

