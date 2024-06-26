McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

