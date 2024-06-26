Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Trading Down 17.4%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.