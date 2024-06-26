Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Down 28%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 790% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Megaport Trading Down 28.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.