Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Increased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695,442 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 7.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 6.59% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $211,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,776,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 366,031 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 560,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,495. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

