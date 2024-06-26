MELD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $1.15 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,532,336 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00992853 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $953,140.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

