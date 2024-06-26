Meriel Lenfestey Purchases 8,000 Shares of International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,787.01).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:INPP opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,680.00 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.31.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 80,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

