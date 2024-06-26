Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Down 1.8%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.91. 6,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 51,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 127.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

