Michael Wittmann Sells 1,622 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $10,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,561 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $9,834.30.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Wittmann sold 1,832 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $9,508.08.
indie Semiconductor Price Performance
indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
