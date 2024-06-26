Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 47,212,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,182,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

