Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

MU stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. 45,307,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,124,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

