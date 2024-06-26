Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.07 and last traded at $142.15. Approximately 13,410,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,863,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.