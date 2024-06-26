MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $174.00. 2,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 32,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.92.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

