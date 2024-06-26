MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 4.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $481.00 and last traded at $481.00. 14,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.76.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

