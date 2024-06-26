Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 2,128,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,237,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

