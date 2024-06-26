Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.50 and last traded at $129.48. 1,586,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,155,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Moderna Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,210,631 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

