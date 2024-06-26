Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Up 0%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48. 7,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Mondi Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.