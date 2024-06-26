Morgan Stanley Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $76.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

SRE stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

