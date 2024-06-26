Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$18,122.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,122.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,457.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,665.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 12,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,918.88.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,220.80.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

