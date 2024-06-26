Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.31. 114,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 507,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

