Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.31. 114,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 507,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.
Morphic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Morphic
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.