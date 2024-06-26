Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 452.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 208,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,051.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,918. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

