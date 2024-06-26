MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 0.7% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.34. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

