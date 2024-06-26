Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MWA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 998,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,927. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

