Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.51

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 28205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,193,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 182,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

