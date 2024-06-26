Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $120.03 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $120.03 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,792.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00614653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00270640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00073507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.