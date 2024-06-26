National Bankshares Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$50.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$44.60. 937,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.95. BCE has a 52-week low of C$43.96 and a 52-week high of C$60.60.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

