nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 152,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,348,675 shares of company stock valued at $109,490,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

