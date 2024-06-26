NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.39

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.
NEC Stock Up 12.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.
About NEC
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
