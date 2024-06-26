NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.85

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.85 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.25 ($0.99), with a volume of 85090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

In other news, insider Edward Hooper acquired 20,000 shares of NetScientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,252.32). Company insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

