Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $3,501.21 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

