New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,254 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.84. The company had a trading volume of 778,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,311. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

